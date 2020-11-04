Five held in Gr Noida for cheating job seekers

Five members of a gang, which allegedly duped people of their money on the pretext of providing them jobs, were arrested in Greater Noida on Wednesday, police said. The arrest was made by the Cyber Cell along with officials from Surajpur police station, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central Noida, Ankur Aggarwal said.

"The gang had procured information about people in search of jobs. They would contact them over email and phone and assure them of providing jobs. The accused duped gullible job seekers by demanding money from them on various pretexts like processing fees, security charge, etc," Aggarwal said. "The cheats would even send forged job offer letters that appeared like real ones from companies. They would seek the money through online modes and once done with that, the accused would switch off their mobile numbers and go untraceable," he said.

Those held have been identified as Madan Lal, Shivam Singh, Shivam Arya, Mithilesh Singh and Priyaram Kumar. All of them are natives of Delhi except for Madan Lal, who hails from Budaun district in Uttar Pradesh, the police said. The police said they have also seized seven mobile phones, a desktop computer, four debit cards and 10 sheets of data from the accused.

An FIR has been lodged at the Surajpur police station against the accused who have been booked under Indian Penal Code section 420 (cheating) and under provisions of the Information Technology Act, the police said..