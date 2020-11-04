Left Menu
Development News Edition

SC surprised over non filing of replies by 20 states to report of national judicial commission

Narasimha said that the states did not file their responses to the 2020 report of the Commission. The Commission had submitted its final report recommending increase in the pay, pension and allowances of judicial officers on January 29 this year.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-11-2020 21:12 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 21:12 IST
SC surprised over non filing of replies by 20 states to report of national judicial commission

The Supreme Court Wednesday expressed “surprise” over non-filing of responses by 20 states in a case related to hike in pay, pension, and allowances to the judicial officers as per the recommendations of the second national judicial pay commission, saying in case of further delay, the chief secretaries will have to appear before it. A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde also issued notice to Attorney General K K Venugopal after senior advocate and amicus curiae P S Narasimha said that the assistance of the top law officer would be needed in an important case like this.   “We are surprised that 20 states have not filed their responses so far,” said the bench which also comprised justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian.

It said the matter is of “seminal importance” for subordinate judiciary and the hearing cannot wait indefinitely and the chief secretaries will have to appear if the responses are not filed. Narasimha said that the states did not file their responses to the 2020 report of the Commission.

The Commission had submitted its final report recommending increase in the pay, pension and allowances of judicial officers on January 29 this year. The top court also extended the tenure of the Commission headed by former apex court judge Justice P V Reddi till January 31, next year. It also directed that appropriate honorarium be paid to Justice Reddy and senior advocate R Basant who is the other member of the Commission.

As per the revised pay structure evolved by the Commission, the Junior Civil Judge/First Class Magistrate whose starting pay is Rs.27,700, will now get Rs.77,840. The post of Senior Civil Judge will get a starting pay of Rs.1,11,000 and that of a District Judge Rs.1,44,840.The highest pay that a District Judge (STS) will get, is Rs.2,24,100.

TRENDING

Is One Punch Man Chapter 136 delayed? Saitama fights Blast despite knowing his background

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peak, ongoing works, swamp widening & many more

Honor Band 6 with 1.47" AMOLED display, 14 days battery life launched

The Family Man Season 2: Possible release in Dec, Season 3 confirmed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

IRDAI asks life insurers for expeditious settlement of claims in flood-hit areas

IRDAI on Wednesday asked life insurance companies to take immediate action for expeditious settlement of claims in flood-affected areas of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra and Karnataka. As a result of recent havoc created by heavy ra...

ED files first chargesheet against Kochhars, Dhoot in ICICI Bank-Videocon Group PMLA case

The Enforcement Directorate ED has filed its first chargesheet against former ICICI Bank CEO and MD Chanda Kochhar, her husband Deepak Kochhar and Videocon Group promoter Venugopal Dhoot on money laundering charges, official sources said on...

Switzerland sees record 10,000 new COVID-19 cases in single day

Switzerland has registered over 10,000 COVID-19 cases in one day, which is the highest rise since the onset of the pandemic, the Federal Office of Public Health said on Wednesday. The cumulative count has risen by 10,073 infections to 192,3...

US State of Nevada suspends updating presidential election results till Thursday morning

The US State of Nevada has suspended updating the presidential election results till November 5 Thursday morning, said the Elections Division of the Nevada Secretary of State. Thats it for election results updates until 9 am on Nov. 5. Here...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020