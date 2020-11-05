CBI picks up former K'taka Minister Vinay Kulkarni for questioning in 2016 murder case

Central Bureau of Investigation officials picked up former Karnataka Minister and Congress leader Vinay Kulkarni in Dharwad on Thursday in connection with the murder of former Zilla Panchayat member Yogeeshgouda Goudar in 2016, official sources said. According to sources, Kulkarni was taken from his residence to suburban police station in Dharwad for questioning.

His younger brother Vijaya Kulkarni is also being questioned, they said. Yogeeshgouda was killed in his gymnasium on June 15, 2016 by unidentified men.PTI KSU SS PTI PTI