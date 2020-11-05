Left Menu
UP Cong chief writes to Yogi Adityanath over delay in salary of sports instructors

Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu has written to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over the issue of unpaid eight months salaries of sports instructors employed by the government.

UP Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu. (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu has written to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over the issue of unpaid eight months salaries of sports instructors employed by the government. Attaching a report from a newspaper with the letter, Lallu said that the survival of these sports instructors and their families is threatened due to non-payment of salary in these tough times.

The UP Congress chief also said that a delegation had met him and raised the issue. "These sports instructors were talented players too and have given their services to the nation/state. Most of them have won medals at the national and international competitions and have added to the status of India/UP. This same talent was the reason that the UP government had put them in charge of training the talented sportspersons of the future under the Sports Department," Lallu's letter read.

He also added that it is due to the efforts of these instructors that several players are participating in tournaments at various levels and are bringing accolades for the state and country. Lallu also raised the issue of the salaries of these instructors not being revised or hike over the past many years. (ANI)

