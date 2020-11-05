Policeman found dead in J-K's Budgam

The body of a policeman was found tied to a tree in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, hours after he went missing, police said

Constable Ishfaq Rather was posted at Parihaspora in Pattan area of Baramulla district, a police official said

Rather, a resident of Magam area, went missing from his home last evening and was found dead in Agrikalan area, he said. Further details of the incident are awaited, the official added. PTI MIJ KJ