Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lebanon extends deadline to submit data for forensic audit, says finmin

Lebanon's caretaker Finance Minister Ghazi Wazni announced on Thursday a three-month extension of a deadline to provide all data required for a forensic audit of the central bank after it declined to submit some information, citing bank secrecy laws. The caretaker prime minister and three sources familiar with the matter have said that Banque du Liban (BDL) was withholding information needed by restructuring consultancy Alvarez & Marsal to begin the audit, which is a key demand for foreign financial assistance to help Lebanon tackle a financial meltdown.

Reuters | Updated: 05-11-2020 18:09 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 18:09 IST
Lebanon extends deadline to submit data for forensic audit, says finmin

Lebanon's caretaker Finance Minister Ghazi Wazni announced on Thursday a three-month extension of a deadline to provide all data required for a forensic audit of the central bank after it declined to submit some information, citing bank secrecy laws.

The caretaker prime minister and three sources familiar with the matter have said that Banque du Liban (BDL) was withholding information needed by restructuring consultancy Alvarez & Marsal to begin the audit, which is a key demand for foreign financial assistance to help Lebanon tackle a financial meltdown. "In these three months, the Lebanese government will try to secure the documents that will allow the company to carry out the (audit) contract," Wazni said in a televised news briefing following a meeting with Lebanon's president, the central bank governor and an Alvarez & Marsal official.

Prime Minister-designate Saad al-Hariri, named last month, has been trying to navigate Lebanon's sectarian politics to form a cabinet to bring in reforms needed to tackle the country's worst crisis since its 1975-1990 civil war, including banking paralysis, a currency crash and spreading poverty. BDL said in a statement on Wednesday that it had provided its own accounts for the audit, but that it should be the government that submits full state accounts to the turnaround specialist hired by Lebanon this year to "spare the central bank from violating legally binding bank secrecy laws".

The BDL statement had referenced a letter sent to the bank by Wazni that included an opinion from the justice ministry's legislation committee stating that bank secrecy did not apply to government or central bank accounts. President Michel Aoun on Thursday stressed the need for the government to commit to the audit, the presidency tweeted.

One source told Reuters that parliament may need to amend the bank secrecy law or temporarily suspend it. Deputy parliament speaker Elie Ferzli said in remarks carried on state news agency NNA on Wednesday that he opposed lifting the bank secrecy law for the audit.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) and donors including France have pressed for the audit to tackle endemic waste and corruption for Lebanon to unlock financial aid. Lebanon's plight worsened after it defaulted on its huge foreign currency debt in March following years of financial engineering by the central bank to help fund the government.

The caretaker government failed to make progress in talks with the IMF for a bailout due to inaction on reforms and a domestic dispute over the size of financial losses.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 development revealed, what latest we know

Science News Roundup: Why NASA's moonshot, Boeing, Bezos and Musk have a lot riding on U.S. election; T-cell study adds to debate over duration of COVID-19 immunity and more

COVID-19 lung damage caused by persistence of 'abnormal cells', say scientists

Lung damage found in COVID dead may shed light on 'long COVID' - study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Denmark to lock down regions after mutated coronavirus traced to minks

Parts of Denmark will face new, tougher lockdown measures after health authorities discovered a mutated coronavirus strain in minks and people in the north of the country. The government has said it would cull all minks to prevent human con...

Farmers in Punjab, Haryana block roads as part of nationwide protest against farm laws

Farmers in Punjab and Haryana on Thursday put up road blockades at many places as part of a nationwide chakka jam agitation in protest against three central farm laws, and demanded that these be withdrawn. The call for the nationwide chakka...

Indonesia raises volcano threat level, sets no-go-zone Indonesia

- Indonesian authorities raised the danger level for the volatile Mount Merapi volcano on the densely populated island of Java on Thursday and ordered a halt to tourism and mining activities. Indonesias geological agency raised Merapis aler...

Italian regions angry over government's COVID-19 zones

Local Italian leaders reacted with dismay and anger on Thursday after the government singled out some regions for tougher restrictions than others in the renewed battle against a burgeoning coronavirus. Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte announc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020