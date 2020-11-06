Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi govt will ensure wastewater is recycled, reused in the city: Water minister

Delhi Water Minister Satyendar Jain said on Friday that the Arvind Kejriwal government will ensure that 100 per cent wastewater is recycled and reused in the city. A pipeline should be laid to provide treated water to the lake in Paschim Vihar and nearby parks, green belts and forests, he said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-11-2020 20:59 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 20:59 IST
Delhi govt will ensure wastewater is recycled, reused in the city: Water minister

Delhi Water Minister Satyendar Jain said on Friday that the Arvind Kejriwal government will ensure that 100 per cent wastewater is recycled and reused in the city. No treated water from any sewage treatment plant will be released into drains, he said during a visit to the Keshopur Sewage Treatment Plant (STP)

"We will ensure that 100 per cent wastewater is recycled and reused. The Delhi Jal Board will fulfil CM Arvind Kejriwal's vision of considering treated water as a resource and utilising every drop coming from STPs,” he said

Jain told officials that high-quality treated water from the 12 MGD Keshopur STP should be provided to farmers through a 30 kilometer irrigation canal network. A pipeline should be laid to provide treated water to the lake in Paschim Vihar and nearby parks, green belts and forests, he said.

TRENDING

Man held for downloading videos of coaching centres, selling them at discounted rates

Future of Sherlock Season 5, Louise Brealey’s opinion on her & Una Stubbs’ returning

The Sims 5: Image leaked online, know more including its possible features

Science News Roundup: Lung damage found in COVID dead; NYC first responders have high COVID-19 rate and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. NFL Raiders lose draft pick for repeated COVID-19 violationsThe National Football League NFL has stripped the Las Vegas Raiders of a 2021 sixth-round draft pick and fined them 500,000 fo...

Rabada, De Kock named in SA squad for home limited-over series against England

Seamer Kagiso Rabada was on Friday named in a 24-member South African squad for limited-over series at home against England starting November 27. Rabada, who is competing for Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League in the UAE, missed So...

Woman raped by trio in Telangana; Dies of head injury

A 30-year-old woman was allegedly raped by three people, known to her, and later died of a head injury suffered during the assault on the city outskirts, police said on Friday. All the three, in their 20s, had been arrested and based on a c...

Haryana bans sale of firecrackers

Ahead of Diwali, the Haryana government on Friday said it has decided to put a complete ban on the sale of firecrackers in the state. The decision was taken to prevent the risk of spread of COVID-19 due to pollution created by bursting of c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020