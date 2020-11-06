Delhi govt will ensure wastewater is recycled, reused in the city: Water minister
Delhi Water Minister Satyendar Jain said on Friday that the Arvind Kejriwal government will ensure that 100 per cent wastewater is recycled and reused in the city. A pipeline should be laid to provide treated water to the lake in Paschim Vihar and nearby parks, green belts and forests, he said.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-11-2020 20:59 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 20:59 IST
Delhi Water Minister Satyendar Jain said on Friday that the Arvind Kejriwal government will ensure that 100 per cent wastewater is recycled and reused in the city. No treated water from any sewage treatment plant will be released into drains, he said during a visit to the Keshopur Sewage Treatment Plant (STP)
"We will ensure that 100 per cent wastewater is recycled and reused. The Delhi Jal Board will fulfil CM Arvind Kejriwal's vision of considering treated water as a resource and utilising every drop coming from STPs,” he said
Jain told officials that high-quality treated water from the 12 MGD Keshopur STP should be provided to farmers through a 30 kilometer irrigation canal network. A pipeline should be laid to provide treated water to the lake in Paschim Vihar and nearby parks, green belts and forests, he said.
