Naidu pays tributes to Bipin Chandra Pal on birth anniversary
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday paid tributes to Bipin Chandra Pal, freedom fighter and a key architect of the Swadeshi Movement, on his birth anniversary and recalled his contributions to the freedom struggle. Known as 'Father of Revolutionary Thoughts' in India, his monumental contributions to the freedom struggle will always be remembered," the Vice President Secretariat tweeted quoting Naidu.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2020 10:54 IST | Created: 07-11-2020 10:43 IST
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday paid tributes to Bipin Chandra Pal, freedom fighter and a key architect of the Swadeshi Movement, on his birth anniversary and recalled his contributions to the freedom struggle. Pal was born on this day in 1858.
"His call for 'Swadeshi' and 'Swaraj' ignited the flames of nationalism in the country. Known as 'Father of Revolutionary Thoughts' in India, his monumental contributions to the freedom struggle will always be remembered," the Vice President Secretariat tweeted quoting Naidu.
