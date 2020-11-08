Two found hanging from tree in Jammu

The bodies of a man and a woman were found hanging from a tree on the outskirts of the city here on Sunday, police said. The deceased have been identified as Mangat Ram (30) from Nargali Ghari village in Jammu, and Saraswati (25) of Katghora in Chhattisgarh, a police official said.

The bodies were found hanging from the tree with a common rope in Gurha Brahmana village of Akhnoor. They were taken to the sub-district hospital for a post-mortem examination, he said. An investigation is underway. It is premature to say whether it was a suicide or a murder, the official said.