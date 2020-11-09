Left Menu
Development News Edition

Turkey's new cenbank chief briefed Erdogan on economy, former deputy PM attended -sources

Turkey's newly-installed central bank chief Naci Agbal briefed President Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday, sources familiar with the matter said, adding that former deputy prime minister Nurettin Canikli also attended the meeting to provide technical details.

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 09-11-2020 15:21 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 15:21 IST
Turkey's new cenbank chief briefed Erdogan on economy, former deputy PM attended -sources

Turkey's newly-installed central bank chief Naci Agbal briefed President Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday, sources familiar with the matter said, adding that former deputy prime minister Nurettin Canikli also attended the meeting to provide technical details. The meeting came on the same day as the shock resignation of of Finance Minister Berat Albayrak, who cited health reasons. A day earlier Erdogan appointed Agbal to replace former bank chief Murat Uysal. No reason was given for the move, but officials said the depreciation in the lira was to blame.

The sources, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Servet Bayindir, member of the presidency's economic policies council, also attended the briefing, which came after Agbal held talks with banking sector executives earlier on Sunday. One source said Agbal held separate meetings with the head of the BDDK banking watchdog as well as economists about developments in the economy.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus haulout and more

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus and more

Former SBI chairman P G Kakodkar passes away

IOC director A K Singh to head Petronet LNG

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Videos

Latest News

FEATURE-Face for sale: Leaks and lawsuits blight Russia facial recognition

By Umberto Bacchi TBILISI, Nov 9 Thomson Reuters Foundation - When Anna Kuznetsova saw an ad offering access to Moscows face recognition cameras, all she had to do was pay 16,000 roubles 200 and send a photo of the person she wanted spying ...

Iran's oil industry will not yield to U.S. sanctions, minister says

Irans oil industry will not succumb to sanctions imposed by the United States, the oil minister said on Monday in comments carried by the ministrys SHANA news agency. Tensions between Washington and Tehran have soared since President Donald...

Muzaffarnagar crime file: 22-yr-old woman found dead, 8-yr-old child molested

A 22-year-old woman was found dead near an ancient bridge over a dry rivulet in Chhapar police station area of the Muzaffarnagar district, police said on Monday. The body of the unidentified woman with boy-cut hair was found at a desolate p...

Suu Kyi's party claims to have won majority in Myanmar polls

Myanmars ruling National League for Democracy party claimed Monday that it has won enough seats in Parliament to constitute an absolute majority and retain power. It made the claim even though the state Union Election Commission has not ye...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020