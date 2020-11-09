Son of ex-Karnataka minister detained over charges of harbouring 2 drug peddlers

Former Karnataka minister and Congress leader Rudrappa Lamani's son Darshan Lamani has been 'detained' for allegedly harbouring two people wanted in connection with procurement of drug through 'darknet', police said on Monday. The duo was traced in Goa along with Darshan Lamani, the Central Crime Branch police, investigating use of darknet for drug trafficking, said.

He (Darshan Lamani) is detained for helping in giving shelter and harbouring the accused -- Hemant and Suneesh, a senior police officer said, adding the two have been arrested. Darknet refers to the deep hidden internet platform that is used for narcotics sale, exchange of pornographic content and other illegal activities by using the secret alleys of the the onion router (ToR) to stay away from the surveillance of law enforcement agencies.

The CCB on November 4 said it has busted a racket in sale of synthetic drugs ordered through the darknet for delivery through the postal service with the arrest of ten people. The crackdown on those procuring drugs through darknet comes close on the heels of the arrest of some high profile people, including Kannada film actresses Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjanaa Galrani and party organiser Viren Khanna in a drug case.