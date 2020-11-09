Left Menu
Development News Edition

English judge blocks $6.6 bln Brazil lawsuit against BHP over burst dam

BHP, the world's largest miner by market value, clashed with claimants during an eight-day jurisdiction hearing in July in the latest battle to establish whether multinationals can be held liable for the conduct of subsidiaries abroad. The judge's decision comes about 18 months after the United Kingdom's Supreme Court ruled that nearly 2,000 Zambian villagers could sue miner Vedanta in England for alleged pollution in Africa because substantial justice was not obtainable in Zambia.

Reuters | Updated: 09-11-2020 20:38 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 20:35 IST
English judge blocks $6.6 bln Brazil lawsuit against BHP over burst dam
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A 5.0 billion pound ($6.6 billion) English lawsuit against Anglo-Australian mining giant BHP has been struck out, in a blow to a 200,000-strong Brazilian claimant group seeking damages after a devastating dam failure in 2015. A High Court judge in Manchester, northwestern England, said managing the largest group claim in English legal history would be like "trying to build a house of cards in a wind tunnel" and ruled the case was an "abuse of the process of the court".

BHP welcomed the decision. PGMB's managing director Tom Goodhead, who is representing the claimants, called the judgment "fundamentally flawed" and pledged to appeal.

"We will continue to fight ceaselessly, for however long it takes, in any court in the world to ensure that BHP are held accountable for their actions," he said. BHP, the world's largest miner by market value, clashed with claimants during an eight-day jurisdiction hearing in July in the latest battle to establish whether multinationals can be held liable for the conduct of subsidiaries abroad.

The judge's decision comes about 18 months after the United Kingdom's Supreme Court ruled that nearly 2,000 Zambian villagers could sue miner Vedanta in England for alleged pollution in Africa because substantial justice was not obtainable in Zambia. The collapse of the Fundao tailings dam, which stored mining waste and is owned by the Samarco joint venture between BHP and Brazilian iron ore mining giant Vale, killed 19 and sent a torrent of red mud into communities and the Doce river that reached the Altantic Ocean, 650kms away.

The Fundao dam disaster in Brazil's "iron quadrangle" in southeastern Minas Gerais state ranks as the country's worst environmental disaster. BATTLE FOR REDRESS

Claimants allege senior BHP executives sat on Samarco's board, that BHP representatives knew and approved of plans to repeatedly ramp up the dam's capacity by raising its height, ignoring safety warnings, and that victims have no prospect of proper compensation in Brazil within a reasonable timeframe. Lawyers for the claimants, who include municipalities, indigenous people, businesses and churches, also argued that under Brazilian law, liability for environmental damage could be imposed on a defendant's ultimate owner.

BHP says it and Vale each poured about $1.7 billion into the Renova Foundation, set up in 2016 by BHP's Brazilian division, Samarco and Vale to manage 42 reparation projects, including providing financial aid to indigenous Krenak families, rebuilding villages and establishing new water supply systems. The miner says it is committed to "doing the right thing" and called for the case to be struck out or put on hold, arguing it duplicated proceedings in Brazil and that victims were receiving, or would receive, full redress.

($1 = 0.7591 pounds)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus haulout and more

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus and more

Former SBI chairman P G Kakodkar passes away

IOC director A K Singh to head Petronet LNG

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Videos

Latest News

EU ready to take leading role in WHO reform - Germany's Spahn

The European Union EU is ready to take a leading role in strengthening the World Health Organization, which requires predictable financing, Germanys health minister Jens Spahn told the U.N. agencys ministerial meeting on Monday.Spahn said t...

Mamata seeks PM's intervention to control prices of essential

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to urgently intervene to control hoarding, increase supply and to bring down the skyrocketing prices of essential commodities. Banerjee, who is among...

Haze hangs in Delhi as air quality deteriorates

Delhi on Monday witnessed reduced visibility as the air quality continued to deteriorate in the national capital. Public Works Department PWD sprinkled water around Rajghat Bus Depot as a measure to contain the rise of pollution in the city...

Cong part of Gupkar alliance, to contest J-K elections with us: Farooq Abdullah

National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah on Saturday said that the Congress is very well a part of the Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration and will contest the upcoming District Development Council DDC elections in Jammu and Kashmir w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020