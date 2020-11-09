Left Menu
Maha ACB arrests range forest officer, worker for bribery

A forest department official and one more person was held by the Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe. We laid a trap at the forest department premises and arrested the official and the worker who came to collect the bribe amount," he said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 09-11-2020 21:51 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 21:51 IST
A forest department official and one more person was held by the Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe. ACB Thane unit SP Mahesh Patil said Range Forest Officer Dileep Tonde (36) of Tungareshwar Wildlife Sanctuary and forest department worker Anant Sonawane (41) were arrested from Vasai.

"The official had demanded Rs 10 lakh from a man who agreed to pay Rs 2 lakh and then intimated ACB. We laid a trap at the forest department premises and arrested the official and the worker who came to collect the bribe amount," he said. PTI COR BNM BNM

