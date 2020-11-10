Left Menu
Development News Edition

SC to hear on Wednesday bail plea of Republic TV's Arnab Goswami in abetment to suicide case

The state government through his lawyer Sachin Patil has also filed a caveat in the top court to ensure that no order is passed on Goswami's plea without it being heard in the case. The three accused were arrested by Alibaug police in Maharashtra's Raigad district on November 4 in connection with the suicide of architect-interior designer Anvay Naik and his mother in 2018 over alleged non-payment of dues by companies of the accused.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-11-2020 19:03 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 19:03 IST
SC to hear on Wednesday bail plea of Republic TV's Arnab Goswami in abetment to suicide case

The Supreme Court will hear on Wednesday the interim bail plea of Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami in the 2018 case of alleged abetment to suicide of an interior designer. Within hours of filing of Goswami's appeal against the Bombay High Court's rejection of his bail, the apex court registry listed it for hearing by a vacation bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and Indira Banerjee.

The plea, filed through lawyer Nirnimesh Dubey, would be heard at 10.30 AM on Wednesday. The Bombay High Court on Monday refused to grant interim bail to Goswami and two others in the case and had asked them to move to the local court for the relief.

Besides the Maharashtra government, Goswami who is lodged in Taloja jail, has made the Centre, the Alibaug police station SHO, Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh and Akshyata Anvay Naik as parties to his appeal. The state government through his lawyer Sachin Patil has also filed a caveat in the top court to ensure that no order is passed on Goswami's plea without it being heard in the case.

The three accused were arrested by Alibaug police in Maharashtra's Raigad district on November 4 in connection with the suicide of architect-interior designer Anvay Naik and his mother in 2018 over alleged non-payment of dues by companies of the accused. Meanwhile, the hearing on Goswami's bail plea is also scheduled to be heard in the trial court during the day. Earlier, the high court, while rejecting the interim bail pleas of Goswami and the two other accused Feroze Shaikh and Nitish Sarda, said, "no case has been made out for us (court) to exercise our extraordinary jurisdiction".

"The petitioners have the efficacious remedy of seeking bail before the sessions court concerned. We have already noted earlier that if such bail plea is filed, then the sessions court shall decide the same in four days," it said on Monday. Goswami, Shaikh and Sarda had last week filed petitions in the high court challenging their "illegal arrest" in the case and seeking interim bail.

Apart from seeking the interim bail, the journalist and other accused had also sought that a direction from the high court for staying the investigation into the case and quash the FIR against them. The high court will hear their pleas seeking to quash the FIR on December 10.

Goswami was arrested on November 4 from his Lower Parel residence in Mumbai and taken to Alibaug in neighbouring Raigad district. He and the two other accused were later produced before a magistrate who refused to send them in police custody and remanded them in judicial custody till November 18.

Goswami was initially kept at a local school which is designated as a COVID-19 quarantine centre for the Alibaug prison. He was on Sunday shifted to the Taloja jail in Raigad district after allegedly being found using a mobile phone while in judicial custody.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama has less chance to defeat Garou with single punch

Google honors Oscar winning actress Marie Dressler on her 152nd birthday

Independent UN experts decry COVID vaccine hoarding: ‘No one is secure until all of us are’

Taiwan says not invited to WHO meeting after China's 'obstruction'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-Pakistan appoint Babar as test captain

Pakistan named Babar Azam as their new test captain on Tuesday, putting the batsman in charge of teams across all formats. Babar replaces Azhar Ali, who led Pakistan to a 1-0 series defeat in England earlier this year.I feel truly honoured ...

From Asia to Africa, refugees hope Biden win could help rebuild lives

By Beh Lih Yi and Nita Bhalla KUALA LUMPURNAIROBI, Nov 10 Thomson Reuters Foundation - J oe Bidens U.S. presidential election win has raised hopes of resettlement for refugees from Asia to Africa, many in countries where they are denied wor...

EU to approve Pfizer COVID vaccine contract on Wednesday

The European Commission will approve on Wednesday a contract for the supply of the COVID-19 vaccine being developed by Pfizer and BioNTech , its President Ursula von der Leyen said.Tomorrow we will authorise a contract for up to 300 million...

Battle-hardy Tigray back in spotlight as Ethiopia conflict flares

Once again, troops are rushing into a rugged corner of Ethiopia that has been at the heart of momentous events for decades, from war with Eritrea to the toppling of a Marxist dictatorship. This time, it is the federal government sending jet...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020