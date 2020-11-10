Left Menu
Army pays tributes to soldiers killed in operation to foil infiltration bid in J-K

A BSF jawan and three militants were also killed in the firefight on Sunday. Tributes were paid to Captain Ashutosh Kumar, Havildar C H Parveen Kumar and Sepoy Ryada Maheshwar of 'The Madras Regiment' who laid down their lives in the operation in Keran sector in north Kashmir's Kupwara district, an Army spokesperson said.

The Army on Tuesday paid floral tributes to three soldiers, including a Captain, who were killed as troops foiled an infiltration attempt by militants along the Line of Control (LoC) in Keran sector of Jammu and Kashmir. A BSF jawan and three militants were also killed in the firefight on Sunday.

Tributes were paid to Captain Ashutosh Kumar, Havildar C H Parveen Kumar and Sepoy Ryada Maheshwar of 'The Madras Regiment' who laid down their lives in the operation in Keran sector in north Kashmir's Kupwara district, an Army spokesperson said. "In a solemn ceremony at Badami Bagh Cantonment, Lt Gen BS Raju, Chinar Corps Commander, and all ranks paid homage to the gallant soldiers on behalf of the proud and grateful nation," he said.

Captain Kumar (24) was commissioned into the Army in June 2018. He was an alumnus of Sanik School, Bhubaneshwar and the prestigious National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla. He hailed from Parmanpur village in Bihar's Madhepura district and is survived by his parents, the spokesperson said.

Havildar CH Kumar (36) hailed from Reddivari Palle village in Andhra Pradesh's Chittor District and had joined the Army in 2003. He is survived by his wife, son and daughter, he said. Sepoy Maheshwar (25) joined the Army in 2014 and belonged to Komanpalle village in Telangana's Nizamabad district. He is survived by his wife, he added.

The spokesperson said the Chinar Corps, headquarters of the Srinagar-based 15 Corps of the Army, also acknowledges the sacrifice of Constable Sudip Sarkar of Border Security Force (BSF), who laid down his life in the same operation. "The mortal remains of the bravehearts were taken for last rites to their native places, where they would be laid to rest with full military honours," he said.

"In this hour of grief, the Army stands in solidarity with these bereaved families and remains committed to their dignity and well-being," he said..

