Man held with counterfeit notes in Navi Mumbai

Printing materials were also recovered from the accused person, he said, adding Shaikh was arrested in 2018 in a similar offence. Shaikh has links with gangs involved in printing and circulating counterfeit currency notes in West Bangal, Gujarat and Rajasthan, the official said.

Updated: 10-11-2020 22:29 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 22:29 IST
A 24-year-old man was arrested by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) with counterfeit currency having a face value of Rs 3.5 lakh in neighbouring Navi Mumbai, an official said on Tuesday. Acting on specific information, the Navi Mumbai unit of the ATS on Monday night laid a trap near a petrol pump at Kalamboli on the Sion-Panvel highway and nabbed the man, Faizal Idris Shaikh, with the fake notes, he said.

Police recovered fake currency notes of Rs 2,000, 500 and 200 denominations, which he had printed at his residence, with a total face value of Rs 3.5 lakh, the official said. Printing materials were also recovered from the accused person, he said, adding Shaikh was arrested in 2018 in a similar offence.

Shaikh has links with gangs involved in printing and circulating counterfeit currency notes in West Bangal, Gujarat and Rajasthan, the official said. Further probe was underway, he added.

