UP: Man held for raping Dalit woman on pretext of performing exorcism

PTI | Lalitpur(Up) | Updated: 11-11-2020 14:02 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 13:29 IST
A local court here sentenced a man to life imprisonment for raping a Dalit woman on the pretext of performing exorcism, and also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on him

Additional District Government Counsel Lakhan Lal on Wednesday said, "On Tuesday, Additional District and Session (SC-ST) Judge Jagdish Kumar sentenced Rahul Prajapati (an occultist) to life imprisonment for raping a Dalit woman on the pretext of performing exorcism." "The court also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on him. The Dalit woman was raped at 8.00 pm on June 7, 2018," Lal said

He also said, "When the woman was unwell, Prajapati under the pretext of curing her through exorcism, took her to a roadside eatery and raped her. He was found guilty after the incident, and was lodged in the jail."

