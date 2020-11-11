School principal caught taking bribe

A school principal was arrested on Wednesday while taking a bribe of Rs 10,000 in Rajasthan's Jodhpur district, an Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) official said. The accused, Dharmendra Kumar Jain (55), posted at Tilwasni Jawahar Navoday Vidhyalaya had allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 40,000 to pass bills of CCTV camera installation at the school and was caught taking Rs 10,000 as bribe, ACB DGP BL Soni said.

He said Rs 7.18 lakh cash and documents of various properties have been recovered from his residence and other locations. Jain has been booked under sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act, the ACB official said.