Left Menu
Development News Edition

U'khand: CM Rawat rules out ban on firecrackers

Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Wednesday ruled out the possibility of a ban on firecrackers on Diwali but asked people to avoid bursting them to keep the air clean. On his recent announcement that Rs 25,000 crore will be spent on summer capital Gairsain over the next 10 years, Rawat said building a parallel infrastructure there like roads, schools, hospitals, helidrome, entertainment facilities etc.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 11-11-2020 18:59 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 18:59 IST
U'khand: CM Rawat rules out ban on firecrackers

Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Wednesday ruled out the possibility of a ban on firecrackers on Diwali but asked people to avoid bursting them to keep the air clean. "People should burst as few firecrackers as they can. It is good not just for the environment but also for our health," Rawat said when asked by reporters about an order issued by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on celebrating a green Diwali.

In a virtual meeting of chief ministers with Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan in which Rawat too participated, he said the states have been alerted in view of the sudden rise in COVID-19 cases in Delhi with the arrival of winter. "The spread of COVID-19 in Uttarakhand also depends on the situation in Delhi as many people from the state live in the national capital and will be coming home during the festive season," Rawat said at the meeting.

However, the state government is prepared in every way to deal with the situation and the anti-COVID-19 campaigns are being intensified. On his recent announcement that Rs 25,000 crore will be spent on summer capital Gairsain over the next 10 years, Rawat said building a parallel infrastructure there like roads, schools, hospitals, helidrome, entertainment facilities etc. in accordance with its summer capital status is essential and a committee to oversee the process has been set up.  Gairsain was declared the summer capital in March this year shortly before the imposition of the coronavirus lockdown. The declaration partially fulfilled a long-standing demand of the hill people of the state.

TRENDING

Falklands to be landmine free nearly 40 years after war

Basic education creates employment opportunities for Education Assistants

Unemployed youth urged to register for free online courses

Ghimob mobile banking trojan targeting financial apps has global reach: Kaspersky

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Widows of Vrindavan celebrate Diwali on banks of Yamuna

Nearly 50 elderly widows lit earthen lamps and offered prayers on the banks of river Yamuna in Vrindavan here on Wednesday as they celebrated Diwali. Till last year, thousands of widows clad in white sarees came together to celebrate the fe...

Bihar has chosen 'vikas raaj' over 'goonda raaj', 'DBT raaj' over 'loot raaj' and LED over lantern: J P Nadda to BJP workers.

Bihar has chosen vikas raaj over goonda raaj, DBT raaj over loot raaj and LED over lantern J P Nadda to BJP workers....

Modi condoles death of Bahrain's PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday condoled the death of Bahrains prince and the kingdoms Prime Minister Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa.&#160; My heartfelt condolences on the sad demise of His Royal Highness Prince Khalifa bin Salman ...

People of Bihar have put stamp of approval on PM Modi's work to deal with COVID-19 and help poor during pandemic: BJP president J P Nadda.

People of Bihar have put stamp of approval on PM Modis work to deal with COVID-19 and help poor during pandemic BJP president J P Nadda....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020