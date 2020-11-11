BJP delegation meets LG in Jammu; raises issue of regularisation of daily wagers

A two-member BJP delegation on Wednesday met Lt Governor Manoj Sinha here and discussed with him the regularisation of daily wage workers and other casual labourers working in different government departments, an official spokesperson said. Thousands of daily wage workers and other casual labourers are on an indefinite strike for the last over a month demanding their regularisation and release of pending salaries. The BJP delegation, consisting of party's Jammu and Kashmir unit president Ravinder Raina and MP Jugal Kishore Sharma, also discussed the farmers' welfare in the Union Territory with the Lt Governor, the spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, several other delegations and individuals also met the Lt Governor, the spokesperson said. Chief Operating Officer, Jammu and Kashmir Telecom Circle, Rajnish Verma sought the administration's support for improving telecom footprints across the union territory under the Digital India Mission, said the official. Mahant Rohit Shastri of Shri Kailakh Jyotish Avim Vedic Sansthan Trust discussed the present scenario of Sanskrit language in the UT and also called for treating the language at par with other languages, the official said. Similarly, corporator of Jammu Municipal Corporation, Rajinder Sharma talked about the civic issues of Jammu city, building permissions, water, power, ration cards, and other public importance matters, he said. Renowned cricketer Mithun Manhas too called on the Lt Governor and discussed the issues related to sports development in Jammu and Kashmir. The Lt Governor gave a patient hearing to all the visiting deputations and individuals while assuring them that various steps are being taken for the public good, the spokesperson said.

Sinha also assured that all the genuine issues projected before him would be addressed on merit, the spokesperson said..