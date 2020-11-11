Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kadapa district tops list in water conservation

\ Kadapa district of Andhra Pradesh has topped the country in water conservation and bagged the national award under the Jal Shakti Abhiyan for the year 2019. Jal Shakti Abhiyan (JSA) is a time-bound campaign taken up on a mission mode approach to improving conditions in around 1,500 blocks in 255 districts across the country that are drought-affected, water-stressed or over-exploited. Of these, 23 are aspirational districts.

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 11-11-2020 21:28 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 21:05 IST
Kadapa district tops list in water conservation
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Kadapa district of Andhra Pradesh has topped the country in water conservation and bagged the national award under the Jal Shakti Abhiyan for the year 2019. The award, instituted by the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti, was presented by Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday.

Kadapa topped the list with 84.84 marks followed by Sangareddy in Telangana with 77.75 and Thanjavur in Tamil Nadu with 69.79. Jal Shakti Abhiyan (JSA) is a time-bound campaign taken up on a mission mode approach to improving conditions in around 1,500 blocks in 255 districts across the country that are drought-affected, water-stressed or over-exploited.

Of these, 23 are aspirational districts. In Andhra Pradesh, 68 manuals (blocks) in nine districts were chosen for JSA activities.

In Kadapa, it was taken up in 13 blocks with activities like watershed development, water conservation and rainwater harvesting, reuse and recharge structures, intensive afforestation, and renovation of traditional and other water bodies, according to district Collector Ch Harikiran. "We have taken up some of these works under MGNREGP (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Programme) and also separately. In all, 2,17,860 works were taken up in the first phase between July 1 and September 15, 2019," senior IAS officer Suresh Kumar, the Central Nodal Officer for JSA, told PTI.

He said Krishi Vigyan Melas were organized in which over 3. 72 lakh farmers participated, where they were sensitized on water conservation methods.

We had also undertaken an extensive IEC (information, education, and communication) campaign by engaging members of the women self-help groups, conducting essay-writing competitions for students, organizing focused group discussions among stakeholders, and kala jathas (cultural shows)," he said. This ensured active involvement of people in water conservation as water is a precious commodity in a district like Kadapa, he said.

Kumar hoped the JSA would help improve the water table in the parched district and help it overcome the crisis as the conservation efforts begin to yield fruit in the coming seasons. Groundwater-level in the district depleted from 9.15 meters in 2001 to 19.33 min 2019.

Thanks to JSA, the groundwater has been recharged to an extent of 3.57 tmcft this year.

TRENDING

Falklands to be landmine free nearly 40 years after war

Basic education creates employment opportunities for Education Assistants

Unemployed youth urged to register for free online courses

My Hero Academia Chapter 291 preview revealed, Will Dabi kill Endeavor?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Autumn elevates Kashmir's beauty, tourism expected to pick up

Tourism is expected to be revived as Kashmir valley is witnessing the onset of the autumn season which has increased the beauty of the area manifold everywhere including Mughal gardens here. During the autumn season, due to the golden and b...

Left parties claim irregularities in final stages of vote counting in Bihar

The Left parties alleged on Wednesday that there were irregularities during the final stages of counting of votes in the Bihar Assembly polls and said the issue will be raised with the Election Commission EC soon. The three Left parties -- ...

Man arrested for pretending to be army officer

A 23-year-old man was arrested here on Wednesday for allegedly posing as an army officer. An army uniform, forged documents, army insignia and ten identity cards were seized from the possession of Ankit Kumar Singh, the accused, a police of...

Employment insecurity linked to anxiety, depression among young adults during COVID-19

A new research shows a strong association between employment insecurity and common symptoms of anxiety and depression among young adults in America. Among a sample of nearly 5,000 young American adults age 18 to 26, researchers found that s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020