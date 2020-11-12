Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP: Cop fights with society guards, pulls out gun; suspended

An Uttar Pradesh Police sub-inspector deployed in Gautam Buddh Nagar was suspended from service after he allegedly assaulted his wife and engaged in a physical duel with private security guards at a society, officials said on Thursday The policeman also took out his service gun and pointed it towards the security guards during the melee on Wednesday night, according to a purported video of the incident that has surfaced on social media.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 12-11-2020 14:48 IST | Created: 12-11-2020 14:30 IST
UP: Cop fights with society guards, pulls out gun; suspended
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

An Uttar Pradesh Police sub-inspector deployed in Gautam Buddh Nagar was suspended from service after he allegedly assaulted his wife and engaged in a physical duel with private security guards at a society, officials said on Thursday

The policeman also took out his service gun and pointed it towards the security guards during the melee on Wednesday night, according to a purported video of the incident that has surfaced on social media. More than a dozen policemen have been shunted or suspended over assaulting, manhandling or harassing people across Noida and Greater Noida in Gautam Buddh Nagar since May. The policeman involved in the episode is attached with the Parthala outpost in Greater Noida (West), Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central Noida, Harish Chander said. "Police Commissioner Alok Singh took a serious note of the matter and the sub-inspector concerned has been suspended with immediate effect. A departmental inquiry has also been initiated in the matter and further proceedings are underway," Chander said. The policeman was on his way to a residential society along with his wife when the incident took place. The policeman also had a fight with his wife and later misbehaved with the society's security guards, he said. In the purported video, the SI, who is without his shirt and bare-foot, appears to be inebriated and can be seen arguing with the security guards. He then pulls out his gun and points it at the guards while hurling abuses at them. On November 3, two policemen were suspended from service in Gautam Buddh Nagar over allegations that they sought a bribe from a drug peddler to release him from custody. They were attached with the Jewar Police Station. A police post (chowki) in-charge in Noida was suspended on August 25 for allegedly assaulting and seeking bribe from a tea-seller to allow him to work. On August 8, three police personnel were shunted for allegedly assaulting a man in Greater Noida's Dhoom Manikpur village. On June 2, a constable was suspended and an officer who was in charge of the Sector 29 police post was recalled to the Police Lines for allegedly harassing a man in Sector 29. Earlier, a sub-inspector and two constables attached with Dankaur Police Station in Greater Noida were suspended on May 31 for assaulting a man. On May 16, a couple of women standing in a queue to procure ration during the lockdown were assaulted by a policeman deployed in Noida, prompting his immediate suspension from the duty.

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6: Wentworth Miller & Dominic Purcell’s discontinuation shocks viewers

Aquaman 2: Johnny Depp’s fans to boycott sequel if Amber Heard reprises Mera’s role

OVL acquires Australia's FAR Ltd stake in Senegal block for $45 mn

EU criticised over surveillance aid in nations where privacy at risk

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Ramkumar bows out of Cary Challenger event in US

Indian Davis Cupper Ramkumar Ramanathan bowed out of the Atlantic Tire Championships, an ATP Challenger event, after losing his first round match to an experienced Teymuraz Gabashvili, here. Ramkumar, who made the final of the Eckental Chal...

IBM, AMD announce joint development agreement to advance

confidential computing for cloud, accelerate AI Bengaluru, Nov 12PTIIBM and AMD on Thursday announced a multi-year joint development agreement to enhance and extend the security and Artificial Intelligence AI offerings of both companie...

Hyundai initiates sanitisation exercise across 292 rural locations

Hyundai Motor India on Thursday said it has commenced a sanitisation drive across 292 rural locations across the country. The month-long activity is aimed at creating a safe and secure environment for the rural community, Hyundai Motor Indi...

Norway views Norwegian Air debt as key obstacle to aid

Norwegian Airs debts of more than 5 billion and a confusing ownership structure are the main obstacles to any extra state aid, Norways transport minister said after the government this week rejected a cash injection plea. The pioneer in low...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020