India provides food aid to Djibouti amid COVID-19 pandemic
The government is providing assistance to friendly countries to overcome natural calamities and the COVID-19 pandemic, and towards the same INS Airavat carried food aid for the people of Djibouti, it said. The Mission Sagar-II is aligned with the prime minister's vision of SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region) and reiterates India's position as a dependable partner in Indian Ocean Region (IOR) with the Indian Navy as the first responder in the maritime domain.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-11-2020 18:29 IST | Created: 12-11-2020 18:29 IST
India has provided food aid to the people of Djibouti as part of its assistance to friendly countries to overcome natural calamities and the COVID-19 pandemic. Ambassador of India to Djibouti Ashok Kumar handed over 50 Metric Tonnes gift of food items to Mme Ifrah Ali Ahmed, Secretary-General, Ministry of Social Affairs and Solidarity of Djibouti, as part of humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, a tweet by the Indian mission in Djibouti said.
In continuation of the ongoing humanitarian mission 'Sagar-II', Indian Naval Ship Airavat arrived at Port of Djibouti on November 10, 2020, a defence ministry statement said. The government is providing assistance to friendly countries to overcome natural calamities and the COVID-19 pandemic, and towards the same INS Airavat carried food aid for the people of Djibouti, it said.
The Mission Sagar-II is aligned with the prime minister's vision of SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region) and reiterates India's position as a dependable partner in Indian Ocean Region (IOR) with the Indian Navy as the first responder in the maritime domain. The mission also highlights the importance accorded by India to relations with her maritime neighbours and further strengthens the existing bond..
- READ MORE ON:
- Metric Tonnes
- Indian
- Ship Airavat
- Mme Ifrah Ali Ahmed
- Ashok Kumar
ALSO READ
Indian outfit wins UN award for efforts to combat climate change amid COVID-19
Proposed Gorakhpur Sainik School buildings should incorporate modern technology with Indian heritage, instructs UP CM
US company bribed Rs 10 lakh to Indian official for license approval: Department of Justice
Indian expats can now provide local address in passports
Pak court reprimands govt for incarcerating Indian nationals despite completing their sentences