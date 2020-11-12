Left Menu
Chandigarh administration rejects plea to review ban on sale of firecrackers

The Chandigarh Administration on Thursday rejected a plea by the city-based Cracker Dealers Association to review its order banning the sale and use of firecrackers. The representation by the Chandigarh Cracker Dealers Association is therefore rejected, he said in his order. It also cited the opinion of medical experts who said the bursting of crackers leading to the air pollution will further aggravate the COVID situation in the city.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 12-11-2020 21:01 IST | Created: 12-11-2020 20:59 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Chandigarh Administration on Thursday rejected a plea by the city-based Cracker Dealers Association to review its order banning the sale and use of firecrackers. The order came a day after the Punjab and Haryana High Court asked the Chandigarh Cracker Dealers Association to approach the UT administration with its plea.

The association had challenged the ban, fearing heavy losses. The administration had on November 6 imposed a complete ban on the sale and use of firecrackers in the city amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

After considering the association's representation, Manoj Parida, the adviser to the Chandigarh Administrator, on Thursday said the ban on the sale and use of crackers in the Union Territory of Chandigarh, issued under the Disaster Management Act, needs no modification or relaxation. The representation by the Chandigarh Cracker Dealers Association is therefore rejected, he said in his order.

It also cited the opinion of medical experts who said the bursting of crackers leading to the air pollution will further aggravate the COVID situation in the city. The order further said the numbers of COVID-19 positive cases were rising in Chandigarh.

It was noted that despite crackers bursting allowed for a small period last year on Diwali, the air quality had remained 'very poor' in the city..

