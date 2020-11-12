Left Menu
Court grants Anubhav more time to reply to Varsha s suit

The court of the sub divisional judicial magistrate (SDJM), taking cognisance of a domestic violence suit filed by the Kendrapara MP's estranged wife Varsha Priyadarshini, had issued the notice to the actor-turned parliamentarian last month. Appearing through his counsel, the ruling party MP sought some more time to file his counters.

A court here on Thursday granted Lok Sabha MP Anubhav Mohanty of BJD an additional month's time to respond in an affidavit to the notice issued to him in the domestic violence suit filed by his estranged wife Varsha Priyadarshini. The court of the sub divisional judicial magistrate (SDJM), taking cognisance of a domestic violence suit filed by the Kendrapara MP's estranged wife Varsha Priyadarshini, had issued the notice to the actor-turned parliamentarian last month.

Appearing through his counsel, the ruling party MP sought some more time to file his counters. Allowing the time petition of the MP, SDJM Biswajit Nayak has fixed December 18 for the next hearing of the case. The court had taken cognisance of the matter following a domestic incident report (DIR) submitted by the District Protection Officer.

Varsha had filed the domestic violence case against Mohanty and allegations of physical and mental torture and violence, including financial treachery. The actress wife of the actor-turned politician has also recently filed a police complaint alleging that attempts are being made to throw her out of her husband's house located in the city..

