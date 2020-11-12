4 Manipur newly-elected MLAs take oath

4 Manipur newly-elected MLAs take oathPTI | Imphal | Updated: 12-11-2020 23:27 IST | Created: 12-11-2020 23:24 IST
Four newly-elected legislatorsincluding three of the BJP were sworn in as MLAs of theManipur Legislative Assembly on Thursday, officials said
Speaker of Manipur Legislative Assembly YumnamKhemchand Singh administered the oath to the newly-electedMLAs
The newly-elected BJP MLAs - Ngamthang Haokip, OinamLukhoi Singh and Paonam Brojen Singh - and Independent MLAYumkhaibam Antas Khan had won the November 7 by-polls to thestate assembly.
