4 Manipur newly-elected MLAs take oath

Four newly-elected legislatorsincluding three of the BJP were sworn in as MLAs of theManipur Legislative Assembly on Thursday, officials said

Speaker of Manipur Legislative Assembly YumnamKhemchand Singh administered the oath to the newly-electedMLAs

The newly-elected BJP MLAs - Ngamthang Haokip, OinamLukhoi Singh and Paonam Brojen Singh - and Independent MLAYumkhaibam Antas Khan had won the November 7 by-polls to thestate assembly.