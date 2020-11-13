Left Menu
Development News Edition

Japan, China, Germany, Slovakia, Uganda win UN court seats

Candidates from Nigeria, Rwanda and Croatia lost their bids to join the International Court of Justice. Five judges are elected to the court every three years by majority vote in both the U.N. General Assembly and U.N. Security Council. Since the first election in 1946, the voting has been conducted by secret ballot in simultaneous meetings of the 193-member assembly and 15-member council.

PTI | United Nations | Updated: 13-11-2020 01:26 IST | Created: 13-11-2020 00:56 IST
Japan, China, Germany, Slovakia, Uganda win UN court seats
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Judges from Japan, China, Germany, Slovakia and Uganda won seats Thursday on the International Court of Justice, the UN's top judicial organ. In the contested race, eight candidates were vying for five seats on 15-member world court based in The Hague, Netherlands whose job is to settle disputes between countries.

After two rounds of voting, four current members of the court -- Julia Sebutinde of Uganda, Xue Hanqin of China, Yuji Iwasawa of Japan and Peter Tomka of Slovakia -- were re-elected, and Germany's Georg Nolte was elected. Candidates from Nigeria, Rwanda and Croatia lost their bids to join the International Court of Justice.

Five judges are elected to the court every three years by majority vote in both the U.N. General Assembly and U.N. Security Council. Since the first election in 1946, the voting has been conducted by secret ballot in simultaneous meetings of the 193-member assembly and 15-member council.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 995 spoilers revealed before final release, focus on Marco vs Big Mom

Bombay HC junks pleas challenging BPCL disinvestment

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto vs Isshiki, more focus on Isshiki’s trouble, Naruto’s death

Black Clover Chapter 272 concludes Asta vs Nacht fight, Nacht-Yami’s flashbacks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Ukrainian president addresses nation after being taken to hospital with COVID-19

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy addressed the nation in two videos on Thursday, his first appearance since being hospitalised after testing positive for COVID-19 this week. Sitting in a chair in front of a Ukrainian flag, Zelenskiy ...

Trump administration unveils move to crack down on U.S. investments in Chinese firms

The Trump administration on Thursday unveiled an executive order prohibiting U.S. investments in Chinese firms that Washington says are owned or controlled by the Chinese military, ramping up pressure on Beijing after the U.S. election. The...

Athletics-Integrity Unit appeals decision to clear world champion Eid Naser

The Athletics Integrity Unit AIU has appealed against a decision to clear world 400 metres champion Salwa Eid Naser of committing an anti-doping violation by missing out-of-competition tests, it said on Thursday. The global athletics watchd...

U.S. judge dismisses Trump campaign libel lawsuit against CNN

A U.S. judge dismissed on Thursday a libel lawsuit filed by President Donald Trumps re-election campaign against CNN over its publication of a 2019 opinion piece, according to a court document.The campaign sued CNN in March over an opinion ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020