Pennsylvania officials ask judge to toss Trump lawsuit over election results

Reuters | Updated: 13-11-2020 03:08 IST
Pennsylvania officials ask judge to toss Trump lawsuit over election results

Officials in the battleground state of Pennsylvania on Thursday asked a federal judge to dismiss a lawsuit brought by U.S. President Donald Trump's campaign seeking to prevent the state from certifying its presidential election results.

In a court filing in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, lawyers for the Pennsylvania secretary of state and seven counties of the state said the case should be tossed. President-elect Joe Biden won the majority of the vote in all seven of Pennsylvania's counties and is up more than 53,000 votes in the state.

