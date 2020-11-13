Left Menu
Development News Edition

T'gana govt imposes ban on sale and use of firecrackers following HC directions

The High Court has directed the state (on Thursday) to immediately ban the sale and use of fireworks by the people and organisations and to immediately clamp down and close shops which are selling fireworks, a Government Order (GO), dated November 12, said. The GO said the High Court has further issued directions to appeal to people, both through print and the electronic media, to refrain from bursting firecrackers, so as to prevent any further deterioration in air quality.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 13-11-2020 15:22 IST | Created: 13-11-2020 15:22 IST
T'gana govt imposes ban on sale and use of firecrackers following HC directions

The Telangana government has issued an order imposing a ban on sale and use of firecrackers with immediate effect following directions from the state High Court. The High Court has directed the state (on Thursday) to immediately ban the sale and use of fireworks by the people and organisations and to immediately clamp down and close shops which are selling fireworks, a Government Order (GO), dated November 12, said.

The GO said the High Court has further issued directions to appeal to people, both through print and the electronic media, to refrain from bursting firecrackers, so as to prevent any further deterioration in air quality. "The government after careful consideration of the matter and keeping in view the directions of the Hon'ble High Court, hereby impose ban on sale and use of firecrackers by the people and organisations, with immediate effect," the GO said.

The state DGP,DG of Fire Services and all district Collectors, Commissioners of Police, Superintendents of Police in the state should take immediate action to close the shops which are selling fireworks throughout the state, it said. Meanwhile, state BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar alleged the TRS government has failed to protect the sentiments of Hindus vis-a-vis ban on firecrackers.

The High Court has directedimposition of the ban on firecrackers as the state government could not effectively argue the matter in the court, he claimed in a statement on Friday. "It has become fashionable to make the festivals of Hindus controversial everytime," Kumar said.

Where do the owners of firecrackers shops go when they are asked to shut the shops which arepermitted by the government, he asked. He demanded that the government come to the rescue of small businessmen engaged in the sale of firecrackers.PTI SJR SS PTI PTI

TRENDING

Heart transported from airport to south Delhi hospital through green corridor in 17 mins

Bombay HC junks pleas challenging BPCL disinvestment

One Piece Chapter 995 spoilers revealed before final release, focus on Marco vs Big Mom

Black Clover Chapter 272 concludes Asta vs Nacht fight, Nacht-Yami’s flashbacks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Germany reports 23,542 more COVID-19 cases

Berlin Germany, November 13 ANIXinhua Germanys COVID-19 infections rose by 23,542 within one day to a total of 751,095, the federal government agency for disease control and prevention Robert Koch Institute RKI said on Friday. The number of...

Herbal drug based adjuvant therapy effective in treating diabetic COVID-19 patients: Researchers

Anti-oxidative herbal medicines with evidence-based useful impacts in the treatment of diabetes can be used as an adjuvant therapy to the conventional treatment of diabetic COVID-19 patients, according to researchers in Tehran. The research...

Honour religious sentiments of people, lift ban on Chhath Puja at public places: Gupta to Delhi govt

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta on Friday asked the Arvind Kejriwal government to honour the religious sentiments of people and lift the ban imposed on performing Chhath Puja at public places and river banks. Guptas assertion comes after ...

Uttarakhand: BJP suspends Lakhiram Joshi for 'breach of discipline' until further notice

The Bhartiya Janata Party BJP on Friday suspended its member Lakhiram Joshi, who wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi against Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, for breach of discipline until further notice, as per ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020