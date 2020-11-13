Left Menu
Development News Edition

Finance Ministry seeks suggestions for annual budget 2021-22 on MyGov portal from Nov 15

The Union Finance Ministry has decided to launch a micro-site on MyGov platform to receive ideas for the annual budget 2021-22 from various stakeholders.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-11-2020 19:01 IST | Created: 13-11-2020 19:01 IST
Finance Ministry seeks suggestions for annual budget 2021-22 on MyGov portal from Nov 15
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Union Finance Ministry has decided to launch a micro-site on MyGov platform to receive ideas for the annual budget 2021-22 from various stakeholders. The app will go live on November 15, 2020, and will remain open till November 30, 2020 to receive ideas for the budget, the Ministry of Finance said in an official release.

Over the years, the Finance Ministry has been holding pre-budget consultations in North Block with industry/commerce associations, trade bodies and experts to seek ideas for the annual budget. Owing to the pandemic situation, the Ministry has received suggestions from various quarters for holding pre-budget consultations in a different format. "It has accordingly been decided to create a dedicated email to receive suggestions from various Institutions/Experts. A specific communication to this effect will be sent shortly."

The Ministry of Finance further said that the general public needs to register on MyGov to submit their ideas for Budget 2021-22. It has also been decided to make the annual budget 2021-22 consultations more participatory and democratic by taking it closer to the people of India. The general public in their individual capacity needs to register on MyGov to submit their ideas for budget 2021-22, the Ministry said.

"The submissions will be further examined by the concerned ministries/departments of Government of India. If required, individuals may be contacted on the email/mobile no. provided at the time of registration to seek clarification on their submissions. The portal will remain open until November 30, 2020," it added. (ANI)

Also Read: Six women-led startups win COVID-19 Shri Shakti Challenge held by MyGov, UN Women

TRENDING

Heart transported from airport to south Delhi hospital through green corridor in 17 mins

One Piece Chapter 995 spoilers revealed before final release, focus on Marco vs Big Mom

Bombay HC junks pleas challenging BPCL disinvestment

Black Clover Chapter 272 concludes Asta vs Nacht fight, Nacht-Yami’s flashbacks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Online lottery fraud busted; 5 held, Nigerian boss at large

A gang allegedly run by a Nigerian national that duped people on the pretext of an international online lottery has been busted and five of its Indian members arrested in Greater Noida on Friday, police saidThe arrests were made after a com...

Maha: Two killed in road accident in Palghar district

Two persons were killed when their two-wheeler suffered a head-on collision with a car in Wada taluka of Maharashtras Palghar district on Friday, police said. The accident occurred at around 3.30 pm, when Jitendra Babar 18 and Kailas Kanoja...

ING sells part of Payvision, cutting links with Pornhub

ING Groep NV, the largest Dutch financial services company, said on Friday it had sold part of its Payvision payments business, including cutting ties with online pornography and gambling customers. The sale, which took place in September, ...

Gold-smuggling racket busted; gold worth Rs 3.60 cr seized

Chennai, Nov 13 PTI A Rs 3.60-crore gold-smuggling racket has been busted and five people have been arrested in this connection, the Customs authorities said on Friday. Acting on a tip-off, the Customs officials caught an airport employee c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020