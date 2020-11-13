Left Menu
Gangster wanted in 22 criminal cases arrested

Muna Laden was wanted in as many as 22 criminal cases registered against him in several police stations of the city. Detailing the criminal antecedents of the gangster, the DCP said that he was involved in several cases of extortion after forcing his way into controversial property deals for over 20 years now.

PTI | Cuttack | Updated: 13-11-2020 21:16 IST
Dreaded gangster Muna Laden alias Sayed Muttaquid was arrested by the police while he, along with another associate, was demanding extortion money from a man at gunpoint at a deserted place here, an officer said. Muna Laden was arrested near Gourishankar Park under Dargha Bazar police station jurisdiction in the city on Thursday night and a country-made pistol, six live bullets in a case and a mobile phone were seized from his possession, said Cuttack DCP Prateek Singh.

The DCP said that the associate of the gangster, however, managed to escape from the spot before the arrival of the raiding party. Muna Laden was wanted in as many as 22 criminal cases registered against him in several police stations of the city.

Detailing the criminal antecedents of the gangster, the DCP said that he was involved in several cases of extortion after forcing his way into controversial property deals for over 20 years now. "Operating as the right-hand man of mafia don Tito alias Sayed Usman Ali of Kendrapara district, Muna Laden was escaping from the police net as victims, in general, were fearing to give evidence against him", Singh said.

