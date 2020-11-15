Left Menu
Development News Edition

Putin tells Azerbaijan to take care of Christian shrines in Nagorno-Karabakh

Russia's President Vladimir Putin told his Azeri counterpart Ilham Aliyev on Saturday to take care of Christian shrines in parts of Nagorno-Karabakh that Azerbaijan gets under this week's ceasefire agreement, the Kremlin said.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 15-11-2020 00:58 IST | Created: 15-11-2020 00:52 IST
Putin tells Azerbaijan to take care of Christian shrines in Nagorno-Karabakh
Russian President Vladimir Putin Image Credit: ANI

Russia's President Vladimir Putin told his Azeri counterpart Ilham Aliyev on Saturday to take care of Christian shrines in parts of Nagorno-Karabakh that Azerbaijan gets under this week's ceasefire agreement, the Kremlin said. Russia brokered a ceasefire on Tuesday that secured territorial advances for Azerbaijan around the ethnic Armenian region, where Azeri troops have been battling ethnic Armenian forces over the past six weeks.

Putin told Aliyev there were Christian churches and monasteries in areas of the enclave, internationally recognised as part of Azerbaijan but populated by ethnic Armenians, that Azerbaijan obtains under the ceasefire deal. "In this respect, he (Putin) underscored the importance of securing safety and normal church life of these shrines," the Kremlin said.

Aliyev said that was how Azerbaijan will act, according to the Kremlin. The main religion in Azerbaijan is Islam.

Putin, Aliyev and Armenia's Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan also discussed "practical aspects" of the ceasefire, the Kremlin said. It was not clear if Putin had a call with Aliyev and then another call with Aliyev and Pashinyan, or if he spoke separately with the Armenian leader. Under the agreement, 2,000 Russian peacekeeping troops are being deployed to the region.

Since the early 1990s, ethnic Armenians had held military control over all of Nagorno-Karabakh and substantial swaths of Azeri territory surrounding it. They have now lost much of the enclave itself as well as the surrounding territory.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 136: Saitama vs Blast, Yusuke Murata’s message on Twitter

OnePlus 8T gets OxygenOS 11.0.4.5 hot-fix update in India

Venezuela opposition to appeal decision finding PDVSA 2020 bonds valid

Czech Republic reports 7,357 new coronavirus cases, deaths rise by 171

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Christmas tree arrives at NYC's Rockefeller Center, bringing holiday cheer

New York City received a much-need boost on Saturday with the arrival of a giant Christmas tree that marks the unofficial start of the 2020 holiday season. The 75-foot 23-meter tall Norway spruce arrived at Rockefeller Center in the early m...

Soccer-Italy stand-in coach loses count of absentees for Poland match

Italys assistant coach Alberico Evani has lost count of the number of absentees for Sundays Nations League match at home to Poland, he said on the eve of the match as his squad battles COVID-19 infections, injuries and fatigue. Evani has st...

Egypt showcases scores of 2,500-year-old coffins

Egypt on Saturday showcased more than 100 coffins dating back 2,500 years, the latest and largest find this year in the vast burial ground of the Saqqara Necropolis.The 26th Dynasty coffins - sealed, finely painted and well-preserved - were...

Army identifies 5 Americans killed in Egypt helicopter crash

The Army on Saturday identified the five American soldiers killed in a helicopter crash this week while on a peacekeeping mission in Egypts Sinai Peninsula. The soldiers were part of an international force that monitors the four-decade-old ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020