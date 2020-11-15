Left Menu
Development News Edition

"The soldiers kept shooting:" witnesses testify in Lagos protest probe

Nigerian soldiers shot dead peaceful protesters at a demonstration in Lagos last month, trucking away the bodies, said written witness testimonies submitted to a judicial panel on Saturday but contradicted by an army general. "The soldiers kept shooting at random, and I saw people falling to the ground, injured or lifeless," said Dabiraoluwa Ayuku in her testimony.

Reuters | Abuja | Updated: 15-11-2020 01:00 IST | Created: 15-11-2020 00:54 IST
"The soldiers kept shooting:" witnesses testify in Lagos protest probe
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Nigerian soldiers shot dead peaceful protesters at a demonstration in Lagos last month, trucking away the bodies, said written witness testimonies submitted to a judicial panel on Saturday but contradicted by an army general.

"The soldiers kept shooting at random, and I saw people falling to the ground, injured or lifeless," said Dabiraoluwa Ayuku in her testimony. Her account was one of three seen by Reuters, and submitted to the Lagos panel investigating allegations that the army and police opened fire on and killed people protesting at the city's Lekki Toll Gate against police brutality.

The protests, the worst since the country's return to civilian rule in 1999, climaxed in that incident on Oct. 20, when rights group Amnesty International said soldiers and police killed at least 12 protesters in two districts. Both the army and police have denied killing demonstrators.

In testimony to the panel on Saturday, Brigadier General Ahmed Taiwo, who heads the army's 81st Division in Lagos, said soldiers fired blank rounds only, into the air, to disperse protesters. When shown a photo by Reuters which he used as testimony to prove the army fired only blanks, he said two bullets among the 11 shown were live rounds, one spent and one unspent. He said they were not the army's, but perhaps from the police.

"If we fired live rounds into that crowd, the casualties will have been too much," Taiwo said. "So we made that judgement, and decided to use blank ammunition." Police did not respond to calls seeking comment.

Two of the civilian panel witness said some troops fired into the air, but all three said other soldiers shot peaceful protesters, injuring or killing them. "I remember a particular soldier that kept dancing while he shot," said Ayuku.

Soldiers removed some protesters' corpses in vans, said two witnesses, one adding that the troops took away bullet casings. Later that night, police arrived and opened fire on protesters, two witnesses said. One said they saw police shoot dead two men.

Ayuku said she returned the next morning to find blood stains and casings on the floor, while vultures hovered overhead.

Also Read: Four Nigerian nationals held with cocaine worth Rs 1.49 cr

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 136: Saitama vs Blast, Yusuke Murata’s message on Twitter

OnePlus 8T gets OxygenOS 11.0.4.5 hot-fix update in India

Venezuela opposition to appeal decision finding PDVSA 2020 bonds valid

Czech Republic reports 7,357 new coronavirus cases, deaths rise by 171

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Christmas tree arrives at NYC's Rockefeller Center, bringing holiday cheer

New York City received a much-need boost on Saturday with the arrival of a giant Christmas tree that marks the unofficial start of the 2020 holiday season. The 75-foot 23-meter tall Norway spruce arrived at Rockefeller Center in the early m...

Soccer-Italy stand-in coach loses count of absentees for Poland match

Italys assistant coach Alberico Evani has lost count of the number of absentees for Sundays Nations League match at home to Poland, he said on the eve of the match as his squad battles COVID-19 infections, injuries and fatigue. Evani has st...

Egypt showcases scores of 2,500-year-old coffins

Egypt on Saturday showcased more than 100 coffins dating back 2,500 years, the latest and largest find this year in the vast burial ground of the Saqqara Necropolis.The 26th Dynasty coffins - sealed, finely painted and well-preserved - were...

Army identifies 5 Americans killed in Egypt helicopter crash

The Army on Saturday identified the five American soldiers killed in a helicopter crash this week while on a peacekeeping mission in Egypts Sinai Peninsula. The soldiers were part of an international force that monitors the four-decade-old ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020