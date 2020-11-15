Manipur CM tests positive for COVID-19
Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Sunday said that he has tested positive for COVID-19. ...I am fine at the moment." The chief minister is undergoing home isolation, a health department official said.PTI | Imphal | Updated: 15-11-2020 15:02 IST | Created: 15-11-2020 15:02 IST
Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Sunday said that he has tested positive for COVID-19. The chief minister requested all who came in close contact with him in the last few days to get themselves tested.
Taking to Facebook, the chief minister said, "Friends, I have tested COVID positive today after having some symptoms. ...I am fine at the moment." The chief minister is undergoing home isolation, a health department official said.
