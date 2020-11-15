Two drown in Cauvery river in TN

Two brothers drowned while taking bath in river Cauvery in the district on Sunday, police said. The incident occurred when the duo from Nallasellipalayam went to bathe in the river after offering prayers at a temple in Kodumudi.

While one of them drowned, the other tried to save him but met the watery grave. People in the vicinity alerted the police and fire and rescue service personnel, who reached the spot and fished out the bodies after two hours.

A case was registered, they said. The parents of the deceased were informed.