Motorcyclist dies after being hit by rickshaw

A 30-year-old man was killed after an autorickshaw hit his motorcycle in Pardi area of Nagpur on Sunday, police said. The mishap occurred around 8 am, an official said.

"The victim, identified as Uttam Singh Ramesh Kumar, a resident of Asoli villge, was going towards Bhandara on his motorcycle, while his brother was riding pillion," he said. "An autorickshaw came from behind and hit their motorcycle. Singh fell on the road and sustained grievous injuries. He was admitted to a hospital, where he was declared brought dead," the official said.

Offence under IPC sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 304 (a) (rash or negligent act not amounting to culpable homicide) and others were registered..