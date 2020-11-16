Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bulgaria says to block EU accession talks with North Macedonia

Bulgaria plans to voice its opposition on Tuesday to starting European Union accession talks with neighbouring North Macedonia as the two countries have yet to settle disputes over history and language, Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva said. The EU's European affairs ministers are expected to discuss launching accession negotiations with North Macedonia on Nov. 17.

Reuters | Sofia | Updated: 16-11-2020 02:16 IST | Created: 16-11-2020 01:38 IST
Bulgaria says to block EU accession talks with North Macedonia
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Bulgaria plans to voice its opposition on Tuesday to starting European Union accession talks with neighbouring North Macedonia as the two countries have yet to settle disputes over history and language, Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva said.

The EU's European affairs ministers are expected to discuss launching accession negotiations with North Macedonia on Nov. 17. If any country votes against the framework for negotiations, accession talks cannot be formally launched. "Bulgaria is saying 'No' to the start of negotiations, we are not saying 'No' to North Macedonia's accession to the EU," Zaharieva told private broadcaster BTV on Sunday.

She said North Macedonia is not delivering on the friendship treaty between the two Balkan neighbours signed in 2017 and has policies based on hatred towards Bulgaria. Sofia wants its neighbour to recognise that its nation and language have Bulgarian roots and it wants it to put an end to anti-Bulgarian rhetoric. Skopje says its identity and language are not open to discussion.

Despite talks in the past month that also included Germany, which hopes negotiations with North Macedonia can begin while Berlin has the EU rotating presidency until the end of the year, the Balkan neighbours have yet to reach an agreement. "No one is disputing their right to self-define their nation and call their language what they like. But we cannot agree that this right will be based on hatred, history theft and denial of Bulgaria," Zaharieva said. North Macedonia's prime minister, Zoran Zaev, said he had been prepared for such a move and there was still time until the end of December for the convening of the first intergovernmental conference to launch accession talks. "I expect responsibility, a sign of friendship from the Bulgarian side," he told reporters. "We need friendship, a helping hand, to walk the European path together."

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launch of crew on first mission and The woman who fell from the sky

'New compounds to potentially treat novel coronavirus identified'

Social media platform Parler gets backing from Mercer family - WSJ

Health News Roundup: New COVID-19 cases in France; North Dakota becomes 35th state and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Australia to spend $726 mln underwriting country's biggest vaccine plant

Australia will spend A1 billion 726.3 million underwriting construction of a vaccine manufacturing plant under a deal with a unit of biomedical giant CSL Ltd, guaranteeing supply of flu shots and antivenins, the federal government said on M...

British PM Johnson self-isolating after COVID-19 contact

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is self-isolating after coming into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19, a fresh setback after infighting amongst his top advisers plunged Downing Street into chaos last week.Johnson, w...

Science News Roundup: SpaceX and NASA set for first operational astronaut mission to space; first 'operational' mission delayed by weather

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.SpaceX launch of crew on first operational mission delayed by weatherNASA and high-tech entrepreneur Elon Musks rocket company SpaceX announced on Friday a 24-hour weather delay of their...

Health News Roundup: Hungarian village firm takes global role; North Dakota becomes 35th state to require masks and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. In COVID-19 vaccine race, Hungarian village firm takes global roleIn an unassuming house in rolling hills east of the Hungarian capital, a small family firm is helping oil the wheels of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020