Elderly couple beaten to death in Jharkhand

An elderly couple was beaten to death when they protested drinking of liquor in public by some people in Jharkhand's Gumla district, police said on Monday. The couple - Saini Gop (70) and Phulo Devi (65) - was beaten to death near Satpara Ghatta village under the jurisdiction of Gumla Nagar Police station on Sunday evening, the police said.

Superintendent of Police HP Janardhanan told PTI Bhasha that some people were drinking alcohol near the village. A dispute arose and they were beaten to death. An FIR has been registered against five people in this regard and police is conducting raids to arrest the accused, he said.