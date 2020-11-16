Left Menu
Development News Edition

Armenian foreign minister resigns after unpopular Karabakh ceasefire

On Monday, hundreds of protesters rallied in the capital Yerevan's central Freedom Square. The ceasefire signed by leaders of Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia on Nov. 10 halted military action in and around Nagorno-Karabakh, an enclave internationally recognised as part of Azerbaijan but populated by ethnic Armenians.

Reuters | Yerevan | Updated: 16-11-2020 19:46 IST | Created: 16-11-2020 19:42 IST
Armenian foreign minister resigns after unpopular Karabakh ceasefire
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan resigned from his post on Monday in a sign of political fall-out in the ex-Soviet republic after a ceasefire in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict that locked in territorial gains for Azerbaijan. Mnatsakanyan, whose departure was announced by the ministry's spokeswoman on its Facebook page, had held the position since May 2018.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's government has faced a popular backlash over the ceasefire accord that ended six weeks of fighting, with thousands of protesters last week demanding he resigns. On Monday, hundreds of protesters rallied in the capital Yerevan's central Freedom Square.

The ceasefire signed by leaders of Armenia, Azerbaijan, and Russia on Nov. 10 halted military action in and around Nagorno-Karabakh, an enclave internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan but populated by ethnic Armenians. Some 2,000 Russian peacekeeping troops are now being deployed to the region. Mnatsakanyan met Azeri counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov three times in the past month and a half in search of a ceasefire arrangement, but each effort quickly broke down.

For over 25 years until fighting over Nagorno-Karabakh resumed on Sept. 27, ethnic Armenians held military control over the entire mountainous pocket and substantial swathes of Azeri territory ringing it. But when the guns fell silent, they had lost much of the enclave itself - including its second city Shushi, which Azeris call Shusha - as well as adjoining terrain. Pashinyan said on Monday the war could have been avoided if Armenia had voluntarily ceded control of seven regions surrounding Nagorno-Karabakh as well as Shushi. "But we took up the challenge of war," he told a news conference.

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Anna Naghdalyan wrote on Facebook shortly afterward that giving up Shushi was never on the agenda at any stage of negotiations between the sides. Pashinyan said the road through the Lachin region that connects Nagorno Karabakh with Armenian state territory would be reopened later on Monday, and that many displaced residents of the enclave were returning to their homes.

Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone call with French counterpart Emmanuel Macron on Monday to discuss the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, the Kremlin said. The two leaders said the situation in the South Caucasus region had generally stabilized and that it was time to address humanitarian issues, including the return of refugees and the preservation of Christian churches and monasteries.

TRENDING

Nutritional intervention proven to help sustain memory in long-term, EU Study reveals

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launch of crew on first mission and The woman who fell from the sky

'New compounds to potentially treat novel coronavirus identified'

Google to introduce new settings for smart features, personalization in Gmail

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Nigerian ex-president goes to Ethiopia amid mediation push

Nigerias former President Olusegun Obasanjo has gone to Ethiopia, his spokesman said on Monday, as various African and European nations pushed for a mediated solution to a nearly two-week conflict in the Tigray region.The former president i...

Moderna says its vaccine is 94.5% effective in preventing COVID-19

Moderna Inc said on Monday its experimental vaccine was 94.5 effective in preventing COVID-19 based on interim data from a late-stage clinical trial, becoming the second U.S. company in a week to report results that far exceed expectations....

Indefinite shut down in Kanchanpur against resettlement of 6000 Bru families

Normal life was paralyzed in Kanchanpur sub-division of North Tripura district in the indefinite shut down against the governments decision to rehabilitate thousands of displaced Brus from neighboring Mizoram. Sub-divisional police officer ...

Islamists clash with Pakistani police in French cartoon protests

Thousands of supporters of a hardline Islamist party clashed with police on the main road into Pakistans capital city on Monday following protests over the recent use of cartoons of the Prophet Mohammad in France, and several people were in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020