Left Menu
Development News Edition

Malawian protesters demand tougher penalties for rape

Hundreds of Malawians took to the streets on Monday to demand tougher rape penalties following months of protests over sexual abuse in the country, including a high-profile case involving the head of the public broadcaster. The demonstrators presented a petition to city authorities in Lilongwe, Blantyre and Mzuzu, calling on the government to set up a sex offenders registry, women's shelters, special courts for sexual crimes and overhaul school sex education.

Reuters | Lilongwe | Updated: 16-11-2020 23:30 IST | Created: 16-11-2020 23:23 IST
Malawian protesters demand tougher penalties for rape
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Hundreds of Malawians took to the streets on Monday to demand tougher rape penalties following months of protests over sexual abuse in the country, including a high-profile case involving the head of the public broadcaster.

The demonstrators presented a petition to city authorities in Lilongwe, Blantyre and Mzuzu, calling on the government to set up a sex offenders registry, women's shelters, special courts for sexual crimes and overhaul school sex education. "Not much is being is being done... to send an absolutely clear message to Malawian men that sexual violence will not be tolerated and the consequences of such crime will be harsh penalties," the petition said.

"We have heard enough rhetoric, it is time for action and the time is right now," it read. The presidency did not respond to requests for comment, but Information Minister Gospel Kazako said the government does not condone any form harassment towards women and girls.

About 38% of Malawian women between the ages of 15 and 49 have experienced sexual violence at least once in their lives, according to the United Nations. Public concern about gender-based violence and harassment has grown in the southern African country this year, prompting President Lazarus Chakwera to establish a taskforce earlier this month to investigate sexual violence.

That followed sexual misconduct accusations against Aubrey Sumbuleta, the director of Malawi Broadcasting Corporation, with rights groups calling for an urgent investigation into the organisation and other state entities. Six women have come forward with accusations against Sumbuleta, who was suspended from his post by the government last month, Kazako said.

A lawyer for Sumbuleta - who has not made public statements about the allegations - could not immediately be reached to comment. The case spurred press freedom charity the Media Institute of Southern Africa (MISA) to partner with two rights groups representing women in the media and female lawyers to help victims of sexual violence seek justice.

"Many people prefer to suffer in silence especially when they are victimised by those in power or their supervisors," MISA Malawi chairperson Teresa Ndanga told the Thomson Reuters Foundation by phone. Malawi ranks 145 out of 188 countries in the United Nations' Gender Inequality Index (GII), which measures women's reproductive rights, safety and economic freedom.

TRENDING

Nutritional intervention proven to help sustain memory in long-term, EU Study reveals

Google to introduce new settings for smart features, personalization in Gmail

A deep dive into Zero Hunger: the seaweed revolution

Cyber attacks up multi-fold in current environment: India's cyber security coordinator

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-Djokovic says not sure ATP Cup is happening

World number one Novak Djokovic says he still does not know whether the ATP Cup will take place in Australia in January.Djokovic led Serbia to the title in the first edition of the 24-nation tournament this year before going on to win the A...

Soccer-Defiant Dalic dares Croatian FA to sack him

Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic has challenged the Balkan nations football association to find a worthy replacement after their poor Nations League run left them staring at relegation to the Nations League second tier. The Croatians face Europea...

WRAPUP 7-Biden talks with U.S. corporate leaders, calls for cooperation on recovery

Adds Biden remarks with CEOs By Trevor Hunnicutt and Doina ChiacuWILMINGTON, Del.WASHINGTON, Nov 16 Reuters - P resident-elect Joe Biden consulted the CEOs of top U.S. companies and labor leaders on Monday before a planned speech on fixing ...

UK orders 5 million doses of Moderna vaccine, eyes spring arrival

Britain has secured 5 million doses of an experimental COVID-19 vaccine developed by Moderna Inc after it reported positive trial results, health minister Matt Hancock said on Monday, with the earliest doses expected for delivery in spring....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020