BSF commandant held in cattle smuggling case: CBI source

BSF commandant Satish Kumar wasarrested by CBI on Tuesday for his alleged involvement in acattle smuggling racket operating at the India-Bangladeshborder in West Bengal, a source in the investigating agencysaid

Kumar was summoned for questioning this afternoon bythe CBI. After a marathon questioning which went on for hours,the sleuths decided to arrest him

"Satish Kumar has been arrested. He will be producedbefore a court tomorrow," the CBI source said.