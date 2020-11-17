BSF commandant held in cattle smuggling case: CBI source
BSF commandant Satish Kumar wasarrested by CBI on Tuesday for his alleged involvement in acattle smuggling racket operating at the India-Bangladeshborder in West Bengal, a source in the investigating agencysaid Kumar was summoned for questioning this afternoon bythe CBI. After a marathon questioning which went on for hours,the sleuths decided to arrest him "Satish Kumar has been arrested.PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 17-11-2020 19:00 IST | Created: 17-11-2020 19:00 IST
"Satish Kumar has been arrested. He will be producedbefore a court tomorrow," the CBI source said.
