Left Menu
Development News Edition

SC reserves order on anticipatory bail plea of ex-DGP of Punjab in alleged murder case

The top court had on September 15 granted interim protection from the arrest to Saini and sought the state government's reply on his plea challenging the Punjab and Haryana High Court order refusing to grant him anticipatory bail in the case of alleged murder of Balwant Singh Multani. The interim relief to him against any coercive action will continue.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2020 19:54 IST | Created: 17-11-2020 19:54 IST
SC reserves order on anticipatory bail plea of ex-DGP of Punjab in alleged murder case

The Supreme Court Tuesday reserved order on the plea by former Punjab DGP Sumedh Singh Saini seeking anticipatory bail in a 1991 case of alleged murder of a junior engineer, and sought to know if his custody was needed at all in the 29-year-old matter. The top court had on September 15 granted interim protection from the arrest to Saini and sought the state government's reply on his plea challenging the Punjab and Haryana High Court order refusing to grant him anticipatory bail in the case of alleged murder of Balwant Singh Multani.

The interim relief to him against any coercive action will continue. A bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan, R Subhash Reddy and M R Shah reserved order after hearing arguments from senior advocates Mukul Rohatgi, Siddarth Luthra and K V Vishwanathan who represented Saini, the state government and the brother of deceased respectively.

Rohatgi said Saini had been a “decorated” officer, who rose from the ranks, and was a prime target of terrorists for his ruthless handling of the menace in Punjab and the present case is an example of political vendetta as some FIRs were lodged against the present Chief Minister by him when he was the police officer. However, Luthra, appearing for the state government, opposed the plea saying the grant of anticipatory bail to Saini at this stage would hamper the probe. The bench asked as to why the custody of Saini would be needed when the almost 30 years have passed since the alleged offence was committed. Rohatgi narrated the sequence of events in the case and said that Saini retired in 2018 and just after that he was granted relief from the Punjab and High Court that he would be given seven days prior notice in case of any coercive action is contemplated by the state. He said Saini was also granted anticipatory bail from the trial court judge and once the relief was granted, it should have continued till the end of the trial. On September 8, the high court had dismissed Saini's two pleas including the one on anticipatory bail in the alleged murder case. Besides, Saini had also filed a petition in the high court seeking that either the case be quashed or transferred to the CBI.

Saini was booked in May in connection with the disappearance of Multani in 1991 when he was working as a junior engineer with the Chandigarh Industrial and Tourism Corporation. Saini had approached the high court after a Mohali court dismissed his bail plea in this case on September 1.

The Punjab police on September 3 had claimed that Saini had “absconded” while denying his wife's claims of withdrawal of his security cover. A Mohali court had on August 21 allowed the Punjab police to add a murder charge against him in this case. This came after two former Chandigarh police personnel, former UT police Inspector Jagir Singh and former ASI Kuldeep Singh, who are also co-accused, turned approver in the case.

Multani, who was a resident of Mohali, was picked up by police after a terrorist attack on Saini, who was then the senior superintendent of police in Chandigarh, in 1991. However, the police had later claimed that Multani had escaped from police custody of Qadian police in Gurdaspur.

Saini and six others were booked on the complaint of Multani's, Palwinder Singh Multani, who is a resident of Jalandhar. The case was registered against them under sections 364 (kidnapping or abducting in order to murder), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence), 344 (wrongful confinement), 330 (voluntarily causes hurt) and 120 (B) (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code at Mataur police station in Mohali.

TRENDING

Lee Min Ho close to achieving yet another feat that justifies his popularity

Nutritional intervention proven to help sustain memory in long-term, EU Study reveals

Tata Steel evinces interest in assets of Odisha-based NINL

Google to introduce new settings for smart features, personalization in Gmail

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

PM Modi to hold virtual summit with his Luxembourg counterpart on Nov 19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Luxembourg counterpart Xavier Bettel will hold a virtual summit on November 19, the Ministry of External Affairs MEA said on Tuesday. The MEA said in a statement that this will be the first stand-alone S...

Switzerland-Ukraine match at risk from virus

The Swiss soccer federation says it is waiting for UEFA to decide if its Nations League match will be played after several COVID-19 infections were found in the visiting Ukraine squad. Ukraine has had six players test positive in Switzerlan...

Germany eyes ban on anti-lockdown protest at parliament

German security officials are considering banning protests this week outside the federal parliament by people opposed to coronavirus lockdown measures over fears a rally could turn violent. The unusual move comes amid concerns that extremis...

Maha: Minister father a degree holder now, tweets MP son

Maharashtra Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde has become a degree holder securing 77.25 per cent marks in the Arts stream, his Lok Sabha MP son Shrikant announced on Tuesday. Shrikant said the Thane district guardian minister and Shi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020