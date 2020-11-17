Left Menu
Development News Edition

Guwahati police arrest 11 for 'impersonation' of army officers

Guwahati police on Tuesday arrested 11 persons near Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport here for alleged impersonation of army officers.

ANI | Guwahati (Assam) | Updated: 17-11-2020 23:52 IST | Created: 17-11-2020 23:52 IST
Guwahati police arrest 11 for 'impersonation' of army officers
Four of the arrested accused in Guwahati. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Guwahati police on Tuesday arrested 11 persons near Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport here for alleged impersonation of army officers.

Joint Commissioner of Guwahati city police Devraj Upadhyay said that the arrested accused had been loitering around the airport in army fatigue for the past one month. "Fake identity cards of army and military clothes have been recovered from them. We are investigating the matter," the joint commissioner said.

The police also recovered a four-wheeler and five motorbikes from their possession. The group was involved in many other illegal activities in Guwahati as well, the police said. (ANI)

Also Read: CISF nabs man with Rs 25L gold bars at Guwahati airport 

TRENDING

Tata Steel evinces interest in assets of Odisha-based NINL

Health News Roundup: Coronavirus cases in India drop to lowest since mid-July; WHO reports 65 staff infections since pandemic began and more

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Nov. 17

Microsoft Surface Go 2 and Surface Book 3 now available in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Doping-IOC and WADA question why U.S. sport exempt from Rodchenkov Act

The International Olympic Committee IOC on Tuesday acknowledged the passing of the Rodchenkov Anti-Doping Act in the U.S. Senate but questioned why American professional and college athletes are exempt from the legislation.The Rodchenkov Ac...

Soccer-Belgium must be wary of Danish threat, says Courtois

Belgium goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has warned their supporters not to expect a routine win for the top-ranked team when they host Denmark in the Nations League on Wednesday. Belgium need only draw to ensure their place in the final four ne...

Twitter launches disappearing tweets that vanish in a day

Twitter is launching tweets that disappear in 24 hours called Fleets globally, echoing social media sites like Snapchat, Facebook and Instagram that already have disappearing posts. The company says the ephemeral tweets, which it calls flee...

WRAPUP 4-U.S. retail sales lose speed as pandemic, lack of fiscal stimulus weigh

U.S. retail sales increased less than expected in October and could slow further, restrained by spiraling new COVID-19 infections and declining household income as millions of unemployed Americans lose government financial support.While oth...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020