Policeman killed after armed gunmen storm intelligence department

A policeman was killed after two armed gunmen stormed the office of the force's intelligence department in northwest Pakistan, police said on Wednesday. The two gunmen fired at the police intelligence office in Charsadda district of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa district on Tuesday, killing one personnel of the special branch.

In retaliation, police gunned down one of the attackers, while the other fled the scene, they said. The police have cordoned off the area and started a search operation to nab the other culprit.