New Delhi, Nov 18 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 5 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 5 pm. . DEL12 JK-FIRING Pak Rangers target border posts along IB in JK's Kathua Jammu: Pakistani Rangers opened fire on forward posts and hamlets along the International Border in Hiranagar sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, officials said on Wednesday. .

DEL10 JK-AVALANCHE Avalanche hits Army post in J-K, soldier killed Srinagar: A soldier was killed and two others were injured after an avalanche hit an Army post in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Wednesday. . DES17 JK-SHAH-SOZ Saifuddin Soz hits out at Amit Shah over 'Gupkar Gang' remark, says it shows India in poor light Srinagar: Congress leader Saifuddin Soz on Wednesday said by describing the alliance of mainstream political parties of Jammu and Kashmir as a "gang", Union Home Minister Amit Shah has shown India and its democracy in poor light. .

DEL14 UP-ENGINEER-CHILD ABUSE UP engineer suspended after his arrest by CBI for alleged sexual abuse of children Chitrakoot (UP): Authorities have suspended a junior engineer of the Uttar Pradesh irrigation department after he was arrested by the CBI for alleged sexual exploitation of children for last 10 years and selling videos and photographs of nefarious acts on dark net to paedophiles across the globe, officials said on Wednesday. . DES18 UP-VIRUS-CASES UP's COVID-19 tally rises to 5,16,616 with 2,390 fresh cases Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh's COVID-19 case count mounted to 5,16,616 on Wednesday with 2,390 fresh infections, while the death toll climbed to 7,441 with 29 more fatalities, officials said. .

DES22 HR-VIRUS-VACCINE-VIJ Phase 3 trial of Covaxin to begin in Haryana on Nov 20, Anil Vij offers to be first volunteer Chandigarh: Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij on Wednesday said the third phase of trial of Covaxin, a potential vaccine against COVID-19, will begin in the state on November 20 and offered to be the first volunteer to get vaccinated. . DES24 PB-SOLDIERS-KIN-JOBS Punjab govt relaxes rules for jobs to kin of soldiers killed in Ladakh Chandigarh: The Punjab Cabinet on Wednesday relaxed rules to give government jobs to married siblings of three soldiers killed in the Ladakh’s Galwan Valley in June this year. .

DES7 RJ-BJP Cong govt in Raj not executing central government schemes for political reasons: BJP Jaipur: The BJP on Wednesday accused the Congress government in Rajasthan of failing to execute central government's rural development schemes due to political reasons. . DES15 UKD-MLA-RAPE-CASE Uttarakhand: Probe of rape case against BJP MLA shifted to Pauri district Dehradun: The investigation into the rape case against Dwarahat BJP MLA Mahesh Negi has been shifted from Dehradun to Pauri district, an official said on Wednesday..