Mumbai police summon Kangana, sister Rangoli for third time

Police have filed an FIR against Ranaut and her sister under IPC sections 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race), 295-A (deliberate acts hurting religious sentiments) and 124-A (sedition), 34 (common intention) and also asked Kangana and her sister to appear before the police..

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-11-2020 18:00 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 17:40 IST
Mumbai police on Wednesday summoned actor Kangana Ranaut and her sister, Rangoli Chandel, for the third time to record their statements on November 23 and 24 for allegedly promoting enmity between two communities. Police have filed a sedition case against Kangana and Rangoli on the directions of the Bandra metropolitan magistrate court here.

"We have issued the third notice to Kangana and Rangoli Chandel and asked them to join and cooperate with the Bandra police in the investigation," said deputy police commissioner Abhishek Trimukhe. Ranaut's lawyer Rizwan Siddiqui had earlier replied to the previous two notices saying his clients will be unable to appear for questioning as they were busy with the wedding of their brother in Himachal Pradesh till November 15.

Munawar Ali, the complainant in the case, has accused Ranaut of creating "a bad image of Bollywood in the minds of people" and communal divide and rift between the people of two communities. In his complaint, he had claimed that Ranaut has been maliciously bringing religion in all her tweets. Ali has alleged that Chandel, who works as Ranauts manager, also tweeted with an intention to create a communal rift.

Police have filed an FIR against Ranaut and her sister under IPC sections 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race), 295-A (deliberate acts hurting religious sentiments) and 124-A (sedition), 34 (common intention) and also asked Kangana and her sister to appear before the police..

