Court rejects bail plea of man accused of sexually exploiting woman in UP's Budhana

The bail plea of a man accused of allegedly sexually exploiting and threatening a woman was rejected on Thursday by a local court in Budhana town of Uttar Pradesh

Judicial Magistrate Permindra Singh rejected the bail plea of accused Waseem, saying the charges against him were serious in nature, prosecutor Punit Kumar said

The prosecutor said the incident had taken place in Vijana village under the Budhana police station limits of the district on November 16, and the accused had threatened to kill the victim's husband when she put up resistance.