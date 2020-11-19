Left Menu
C'garh: Three Naxals arrested in Bijapur district

Security forces recovered a tiffin bomb, a couple of detonators, electric wire, Maoist uniform, bags, Maoist literature and other materials from their possession, the official said.

PTI | Bijapur | Updated: 19-11-2020 18:30 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 18:30 IST
Three Naxals, including a woman ultra with a reward of Rs 2 lakh on her head, were arrested in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, police said on Thursday. The cadres were apprehended near Peddagelur village under Basaguda police station limits, where a joint team of security forces was out on a counter-insurgency operation on Wednesday, an official said.

Personnel from the District Reserve Guard (DRG), Special Task Force (STF), CRPF's elite unit Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) and district force were involved in the operation, he said. Of the arrested ultras, Madvi Bhime (23) was active as a member of military platoon number 10 of Maoists and carried a reward of Rs 2 lakh on her head, the official said.

The two others - Muchaki Bhima (20) and Midiam Lakhma (22) - were militia members, he added. Security forces recovered a tiffin bomb, a couple of detonators, electric wire, Maoist uniform, bags, Maoist literature and other materials from their possession, the official said.

