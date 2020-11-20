Left Menu
Development News Edition

Huawei CFO had resources to flee Canada, border agent tells court in U.S. extradition case

A Canadian border official involved with the interrogation of Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou ahead of her 2018 arrest told a court on Thursday she was a flight risk and had the resources to escape the country without reporting to authorities.

Reuters | Toronto | Updated: 20-11-2020 02:47 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 01:59 IST
Huawei CFO had resources to flee Canada, border agent tells court in U.S. extradition case
Representative image Image Credit:

A Canadian border official involved with the interrogation of Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou ahead of her 2018 arrest told a court on Thursday she was a flight risk and had the resources to escape the country without reporting to authorities. Prosecutors are trying to establish that Meng's arrest and investigation were above board, while Meng's lawyers are trying to prove that Canadian and U.S. authorities illegally directed the Canada border agency's examination of Meng in order to use the agency's additional investigative powers to gather information from Meng without a lawyer present.

Canada Border Services Agency's (CBSA) officers have testified that they had reason to detain and investigate Meng regardless of the pending arrest warrant. CBSA superintendent Sowmith Katragadda listed all the countries Meng had visited based on the stamps in her passport Thursday, including Mexico, Senegal, Colombia, Brunei, and the United Arab Emirates. He told the court visiting some of these "source countries" was a "national security concern," and constituted grounds to search Meng's devices.

She "has the resources to depart Canada and not report for an examination," Katragadda said. "Ms. Meng is a senior executive for one of the biggest companies in the world. And Canada is a very big country with a lot of small airports." Meng, 48, is accused of misrepresenting Huawei Technologies Co Ltd's dealings with Iran, putting one of its lenders HSBC at risk of violating U.S. trade sanctions.

She has denied the charges and mounted a defence, asking that her extradition be thrown out because of alleged collusion between Canadian and U.S. authorities among other reasons. Meng's arrest has set off a diplomatic conflict between Ottawa and Beijing. Soon after her detention, China arrested Canadian citizens Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig on espionage charges. The two men remain in detention.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he had no regrets about Meng's arrest regardless of foreign policy implications. "Do I regret Canada followed its laws? Do I regret that Canada lived up to a longstanding extradition treaty with our closest ally? Absolutely not," Trudeau said, speaking at a virtual event taking place alongside the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation annual meeting on Thursday. "Canada is a country of the rule of law and obeying those laws. It can't just be when it's convenient or when it's easy."

Hearings in the British Columbia Supreme Court this week and next week consist of witness testimony from CBSA and Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officials, regarding their conduct during Meng's investigation and arrest. Recent testimony has reviewed and scrutinized minute-to-minute developments at the airport on the day of Meng's arrest, as her lawyers seek to prove abuses of process that invalidate her extradition.

Another RCMP official, who is now retired and is alleged by Meng's lawyers to have illegally passed identifying details about her electronic devices to the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation, declined to testify. Court documents show that prosecutors initially declined to release notes relating to his affidavit due to "witness safety" concerns.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 66 title, summary revealed, will Goku defeat Moro?

Black Clover Chapter 272 spoilers leaked, Nacht will defeat Asta, Liebe, what more we know

Bharti Infratel says merger with Indus Towers complete; Vodafone Idea gets Rs 3,760.1 cr cash for its 11.15 pc holding in Indus: Co filing.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

US safety agency seeks input on autonomous vehicle rules

The U.S. governments road safety agency is asking for public comment on how it should regulate safe deployment of self-driving vehicles. Seeking public comment is an early step in drawing up possible regulations, but that process takes year...

U.S. Realtors settle federal lawsuit, to give consumers more information

The National Association of Realtors NAR settled a federal lawsuit by agreeing to give potential home buyers more accurate information about commissions and fees, the U.S. Justice Department said Thursday. The proposed settlement requires t...

Trump's vaccine team will not brief Biden administration -U.S senators

Officials from President Donald Trumps vaccine distribution effort have not briefed anyone on President-elect Joe Bidens transition team, and have no plans to do so, Democratic U.S. senators said after a White House call on Thursday. Just o...

Heartbreaking stories from refugees fleeing Ethiopia violence: senior UN official

Many of the refugees left behind children, and parents. They did not have time to assemble their families and leave together, said Babacar Ciss, the UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Sudan. They arrived at the camps after having...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020