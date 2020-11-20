CBI takes over probe into illegal sale of Waqf properties in UP

The CBI has taken over the investigation into alleged illegal sale, purchase and transfer of Waqf properties in Allahabad and Kanpur, and booked Wasim Rizvi, former chairman of Uttar Pradesh Shia Waqf Board, in this regard, officials said. The state government had last year referred two FIRs registered by the Uttar Pradesh police--a 2016 case registered in Allahabad and a 2017 case registered in Lucknow--against Rizvi and others in connection with the case.

The Centre had on Wednesday given its nod to the CBI to proceed with the case. The Allahabad case relates to alleged encroachment and illegal construction of shops at Imambara Ghulam Haider in 2016, while the Lucknow case is about allegations of land grabbing in Swaroop Nagar in Kanpur in 2009, they said.

